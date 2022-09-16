Konesha Rhea, Head Football Coach at DuSable High School, talks to John Williams about coaching the first high school game ever in the United States coached by two female head football coaches.
DuSable Head Football Coach Konesha Rhea (WGN-TV)
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
