Let’s load up the bus! John Williams and Lisa Dent want to help send some at-risk kids to City Kids Camp this summer. Hector Corona, founder of City Kids Camp, along with Bob Evans, Development, City Kids Camp, join John and Lisa in-studio to tell us how the camp can change the lives of kids by sending them to an environment free of violence, drugs, and gangs. Thanks to our great WGN Radio listeners and generous help from Jewel / Osco, Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group and Jack Nick from Republic Bank for the donations! And check out the video here.

