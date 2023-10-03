Derek Stevens, CEO and Owner of Circa Casino and Circa Sports, and Mike Palm, Vice President Vice President of Operations for Circa Sports, join John Williams to talk about the launch of the new Circa Sports app that is now available in Illinois. Derek and Mike talk about what makes this sports betting app different than other betting apps, the value they bring to the market, and the Circa Sports Sportsbook that is now open at the brand new American Place Casino in Waukegan.

