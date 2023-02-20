U.S. Congressman and mayoral candidate Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia joins John Williams to talk about why he wants to be the next mayor of Chicago. Congressman Garcia discusses the importance of everyone getting out to vote, his experience serving in four levels of government, why the next four years are going to be critical for the city of Chicago, how he would tackle the issue of public safety, his plan for getting more police officers on the street, if he likes the residency requirement for police, how he would attract businesses to Chicago, how he feels about a NASCAR event coming to the city, and if he plans to raise property taxes on Chicago residents.

