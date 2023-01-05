Chris Witaske, actor, Chicago native, Second City veteran and co-creator of the animated Netflix series “Chicago Party Aunt,” joins guest host Wendy Snyder to talk about how the show started from a popular Twitter account, what we will see when we watch season two, the guest voices that appear in the second season, his new relationship with the great Tom Skilling, his appearances in “The Bear” and the Progressive commercials, and some of the other projects that he’s working on.
Chris Witaske talks second season of his Netflix series ‘Chicago Party Aunt’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
