Chris Collins, head basketball coach at Northwestern, joins John Williams and Dave Eanet to talk about his team earning a birth in the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats head to California to take on the Boise State Broncos on Thursday night.
Chris Collins: Team is confident ahead of first NCAA tournament game
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Billy McKinney bring you play-by-play of all the games. After every game, coach Chris Collins gives his views on the outcome for fans listening at home. When the game is at Welsh-Ryan Arena, the crowd in the stands can listen as well.
Listeners outside of the Chicago area may be able to hear Northwestern games by using The Varsity Network app. If the Blackhawks are playing, you can catch the Wildcats on wgnradio.com, the Extra option on our app, or on a partner station, usually 1000 AM.
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats