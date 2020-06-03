Listen Now
Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski on getting around as the city reopens and protests continue

Trucks block the Eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway entering Chicago’s downtown via the Ida B. Wells Drive Monday, June 1, 2020, as part of a security perimeter established by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot followed through on her promise to reopen the city on June 3rd for Phase 3 of Restore Illinois in spite of the ongoing protests, rioting and looting following the death of George Floyd. Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski and WGN Radio Traffic Reporter Mary Van De Velde give tips on getting around the city and road closures as a result of protests.

