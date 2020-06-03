Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski on getting around as the city reopens and protests continue

Mayor Lori Lightfoot followed through on her promise to reopen the city on June 3rd for Phase 3 of Restore Illinois in spite of the ongoing protests, rioting and looting following the death of George Floyd. Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski and WGN Radio Traffic Reporter Mary Van De Velde give tips on getting around the city and road closures as a result of protests.
