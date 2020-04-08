Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel on the status of the food service industry in the thick of the Coronavirus crisis

Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins John Williams to talk about where the food service industry stands amid the Coronavirus crisis. Phil offers soothing insight to the health aspect of ordering out for those who worry about all the possible places the virus can live.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon