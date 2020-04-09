Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair: Dangers of COVID-19 in Chicago’s African-American population “consequences of being in economically disadvantaged communities for generations”

Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair joins John Williams to analyze data showing COVID-19 related deaths affecting African-American communities most. She lists some of the variables she and her co-writers found as causes in their piece, “Chicago’s coronavirus disparity: Black Chicagoans are dying at nearly six times the rate of white residents, data show.”
