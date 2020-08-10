Chicago Tribune reporter Gary Marx: The question is, ‘do you have evidence showing that Kim Foxx went easy on those cases?’ of rioting in June

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 23: Cook County State’s attorney Kim Foxx arrives to speak with reporters and details the charges against R. Kelly’s first court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on February 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Gary Marx joins John Williams to share his objective when reporting on public officials who don’t seem to be addressing the issues that plague the city. That’s after a morning of violence and looting in downtown Chicago and a front page story on the number of felony cases State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has dropped since Anita Alvarez was in office.

