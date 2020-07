Three years ago, Tina Fey "sheet-caked" with an American Flag cake on "Saturday Night Live," which she used as a coping mechanism for all the political unrest. Angelica's Bakery co-owner Paul Stokes joins John Williams to update him on how he's doing since the COVID pandemic. After discovering the bakery, Paul brought in an American Flag cake and a caramel cake, both quickly becoming popular among the WGN Radio staff.