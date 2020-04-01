Listen Now
Chicago Tribune and West Town Bakery on how restaurant workers who are out of work are getting fed

West Town Bakery food pick-up preparation. (Photo: Sarah Zelman)

The Fifty-50 Restaurant Group is providing meals to restaurant workers who are out of work due to Coronavirus closures. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel talks about how the newspaper is contributing to that effort. Then, West Town Bakery Co-Owner Scott Weiner joins the show to explain how it works as pick-ups take place there. Learn here how you can compete on tomorrow’s show to join John in a Zoom party, while helping fund this relief effort.

