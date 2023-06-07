CHICAGO, – JULY 19: People cool off downtown in Crown Fountain as temperatures climb into the 90’s with a heat index expected to reach as high as 115 …
CHICAGO, – JULY 19: People cool off downtown in Crown Fountain as temperatures climb into the 90’s with a heat index expected to reach as high as 115 degrees on July 19, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The heat wave gripping the city is affecting nearly two-thirds of the United states where more than 195 million people will experience temperatures above 90 degrees over the next few days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, – JULY 19: People cool off downtown in Crown Fountain as temperatures climb into the 90’s with a heat index expected to reach as high as 115 degrees on July 19, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The heat wave gripping the city is affecting nearly two-thirds of the United states where more than 195 million people will experience temperatures above 90 degrees over the next few days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)