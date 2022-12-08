Chicago Sky General Manager and head coach James Wade joins John Williams to talk about WNBA star Brittney Griner being released from a Russian prison after a prisoner swap with Russia. Coach Wade tells us about coaching Brittney Griner, why so many WNBA players play overseas, what we should know about Brittney on and off the basketball court, and if this incident will impact players going overseas to play.
Chicago Sky head coach James Wade: Britney Griner is a gentle giant
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
