Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady: “Don’t let [the good weather] change the way you’re taking this crisis seriously”

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, provides an update on the coronavirus at a news conference in Chicago, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker stands at left, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stands next to Arwady at the podium. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joins John Williams to talk about how well the city is doing social distancing, even on warm days. And she describes the decision making process to close and reopen retail establishments, parks, beaches and more. Tune in to Dr. Arwady’s daily Facebook Live streams for more information and to ask your own questions.