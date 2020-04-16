Chicago Medical Society needs blood from those who have recovered from COVID-19

Vishnu Chundi is an infectious diseases specialist at Chicago Medical Society and co-chair of the COVID-19 Task Force. He joins John Williams to explain why the Chicago Medical Society is asking people who have recovered from Coronavirus to donate blood. Plus, Dr. Chundi explains how people should soon be able to discover if they have COVID antibodies.
