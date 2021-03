In this picture taken on Wednesday, March 9, 2016, a battery is tested at the Prague based He3Da company, in the Czech Republic. In the global race to create more efficient and long-lasting batteries, some are betting on nanotechnology – the use of minuscule parts – as the most likely to yield a breakthrough. Improving batteries’ performance is key to the development and success of many much-hyped technologies, from solar and wind energy to electric cars. Research into how to achieve that has followed several avenues, from using different materials than the existing lithium-ion batteries to changing the internal structure of batteries using nanoparticles – parts so small they are invisible to the naked eye. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)