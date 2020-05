FILE – In this April 4, 2014 file photo, a sign with the old GrubHub logo is displayed is displayed on the door to a New York restaurant. Grubhub says there is no process in place to sell the company, a day after media reports said the company was exploring its options as competition in the food delivery business grows increasingly competitive. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Grubhub Inc. – the second-largest player in the U.S. market by sales – was thinking about putting itself up for sale. Grubhub said in a statement that because of the media speculation, it felt it was necessary to clarify “that there is unequivocally no process in place to sell the company and there are currently no plans to do so.” Shares are down almost 8% in premarket trading Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 .(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)