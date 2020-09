FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2010 file photo, voters cast their ballots for Illinois’ primary at an early voting polling place in Chicago. Illinois election officials say the number of registered active voters in the state is at its highest since 1970. Illinois State Board of Election spokesman Jim Tenuto said Tuesday Oct. 25, 2016, that there are 7.9 million registered active voters in the state. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green File)