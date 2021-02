John Williams is joined by an eclectic blend of sports broadcasters. Listen in while Dave Eanet, Andy Masur and John Wiedeman share some of their favorite stories from this past year calling games for the Northwestern Wildcats, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Blackhawks. They talk about what is different when it comes to broadcasting in the age of COVID and how it’s changed their broadcasting styles.

