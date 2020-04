You know him by his Mariano’s bag designs and the mural outside the Belmont Red Line platform. Chicago Artist David Lee Csicsko joins John Williams to talk about his illustrations cheering up his social media followers with a fun activity – to color. You can now color in a drawing of John and his dizzy, dappled dachshund, Daisy, broadcasting from the WGN Radio studios on his Facebook page.

