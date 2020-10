Chicago Architecture Center Director of Communications and Public Affairs Dan O’Connell joins John Williams to describe the purposes of the Moderna COVID vaccine trials, and how he’s been since he took his first and second doses of the vaccine or the placebo (he doesn’t know which he’s been given). Then, Dan describes the 2020 version of Open House Chicago, which can be enjoyed outside through the OHC app and a Chicago architecture mystery is solved.

