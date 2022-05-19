Laurin Mack, Owner of the Conrad Seipp Brewing Company, Doug Hurst, Co-founder and Head Brewer and Metropolitan Brewing, and Liz Garibay, Executive Director at the Chicago Brewseum, join John Williams to talk about the release of Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager, a limited, exclusive beer release brewed specially for WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary! Looking to try the beer for yourself? Click here for a list of retail, bar, and restaurant locations around Chicagoland where you can find Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager in cans or on draft starting the week of May 23, while supplies last.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction