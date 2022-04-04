Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, joins John Williams to give us an update on his friend in Ukraine, Serge Tiagnyriadno, from the hugely popular Chicago cover band, Leonid & Friends. Scott tells us how Serge is getting along, where the rest of his family is spending their days, and the heartbreaking destruction that is taking place.
Catching up with a Ukrainian musician still living in Kyiv
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Ukranian Chicago cover band Leonid & Friends performs on the WGN-TV Morning News in January 2019 (WGN-TV image)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.