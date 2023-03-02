Cook County Commissioner and mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins John Williams to talk about making the April 4th runoff election, if he’s reached out to the other candidates for an endorsement, his goals for the city of Chicago if he becomes mayor, what he wants you to know about his challenger, his tax plan for the city, and what ‘defund the police’ means to him.
Brandon Johnson: ‘I’m looking forward to leading this city’
