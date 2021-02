Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, center, speaks at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Chicago, where it was announced that the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China involves the man married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China. Joining Ezike from left are, Dr. Terry Mason, Cook County Department of Public Health Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)