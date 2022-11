CNET Editor-at-Large, Ian Sherr, joins Jon Hansen who fills in for John Williams to talk about the blue checkmark verification fiasco on Twitter. Blue checkmarks were originally intended to verify accounts from people in the public eye like celebrities, companies, and journalists. The new owner of the social media platform, Elon Musk, made the blue check mark available to everyone for eight dollars a month.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction