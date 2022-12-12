Pulitzer Prize-winning architecture critic Blair Kamin joins John Williams to discuss his new book “Who Is the City For? Architecture, Equity, and the Public Realm in Chicago.” Blair talks about his views on the Obama Presidential Center, why the concept of equity is one of the key issues in the book, if he believes the Bears will move out of Soldier Field, the proposed extension of the CTA Red Line, and his thoughts on some of the other buildings that are contributing to Chicago’s beloved skyline.

