Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich looks at blood from his chin during a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. Blagojevich joked that it was the first time in a long time he has shaved with a normal razor. Watching and smiling are his wife Patti, center, and daughter Annie. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)