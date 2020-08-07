Blackhawks color analyst Troy Murray previews Friday night

Blackhawks color analyst Troy Murray joins John Williams to talk about the hockey season so far, and what to expect on tonight’s game.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand