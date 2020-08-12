Blackhawks announcer John Wiedeman: Vegas plays a game “where all four lines can be effective”

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, left, talks with center Jonathan Toews during NHL hockey practice at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Blackhawks Announcer John Wiedeman joins John Williams to explain how the Blackhawks lost to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday. He also shares why the Golden Knights will be tough to beat in general this season. Plus John previews Thursday’s afternoon game.

