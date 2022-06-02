David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in Cook County. Bridget and David want to raise awareness of the work that the CCLBA does and how people can take advantage of the program to build homes. Also joining the conversation is Bonita Harrison, CEO, Sunshine Management who took advantage of the program to buy an entire block in Woodlawn and is building up the neighborhood with 22 homes.

