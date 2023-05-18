It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, Jock Hedblade, Executive Director, Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, joins John to tell us about all of the great things to do in Unforgettable Forgottonia, Illinois! Jock explains how the concept of Forgottonia came about, what the region is famous for, the best way to get to the area from Chicago, some of the fun things to do in Macomb, the big events coming up this summer, where you can stay when you visit, and why it’s a great place to take a trip!

