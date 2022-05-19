Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Jim Powell, the new Executive Director of the Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau, joins John to tell us about all of the the great things to do in Petoskey, Michigan. Jim talks about the unique Petoskey stone, how far away Petoskey is from the Chicago area, what communities are part of the Petoskey Area, the regional wineries that are near Petoskey, the Little Travers Bay Ferry that connects the downtowns of Petoskey, Bay Harbor, and Harbor Springs, the Ernest Hemingway history that is part of nearby Lake Charlevoix, and the accessibility to Mackinac Island and Sleeping Bear Dunes.

