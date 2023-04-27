Looking to take a quick getaway this spring and summer? Well, WGN has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we stay close to home as Wendy Snyder chats with Julian Jackson, Executive Director of the Historic Pullman Foundation! Julian talks about the incredible rich history of the Pullman district, how Pullman connects with railroads, what led to Pullman becoming a National Park, the best way to get to Pullman, and the 2nd annual Pullman Railroad Days coming up in May.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction