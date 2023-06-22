It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, Sonya Nash, Executive Director, LaGrange County Convention & Visitors Bureau, talks about visiting Shipshewana, the heart of Amish country. Sonya says that visiting Shipshewana is like stepping back into a different time period. Sonya tells us where it is located in Indiana, what activities you can do, where you can stay, and where you can eat when you visit. Sound like a great getaway? Well, you can win a weekend getaway to Shipshewana by clicking on the contest page at WGNRadio.com!

