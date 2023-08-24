It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer (or fall!) trip! Today, John is joined by Marcy Simpson, Executive Director of the Southwest Michigan Tourist Council. Mary tells us the towns that make up Southwest Michigan, what you can expect when you visit historic cities such as New Buffalo, St. Joseph, and South Haven, the big events they have coming up later this summer, the region’s best winemakers, distillers, and brewers, how you can download the Makers Trail Flight Crew Passport App, and how the fall colors in the area are some of the best in the Midwest.

