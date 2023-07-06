It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, John is joined by Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Holly tells us where Quincy is located, where you can stay when you visit, where you can eat and drink, fun activities to like museums, and why it’s a perfect relaxing getaway destination just four hours away from Chicago (with free parking)!

