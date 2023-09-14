It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your fall trip! Today, John is joined by Victoria Yepsen, Director of Tourism for Princeton, Illinois! Victoria tells John about the best way to get to Princeton from the Chicago area, the rich history of Princeton, the incredible shopping on Main Street, the beautiful Hornbaker Gardens, where you can eat and drink in the area, the many fall festivals that are coming up, and why Princeton is ranked the #3 most charming small town in Illinois.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction