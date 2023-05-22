It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, Krystal Westfhal, President & CEO, Let’s Minocqua Visitor’s Bureau, joins John to tell us about all of the great things to do in Minocqua. Krystal tells us how to get to Minocqua from the Chicago area, the incredible amount of outdoor activities including the more than 600 miles of trails for hiking and biking, where you can stay when you vacation in Minocqua, and the big festivals they have planned for this summer and fall.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction