Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director, Explore Minnesota, about taking a trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes! Lauren tells John about the variety of things to do in Minnesota whether you are looking for a city activity or if you want to get in touch with nature.

