Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Claire Koenig, Communications Director, Visit Milwaukee, about all the wonderful things to do when visiting our neighbors to the north. Claire talks about the amount of Chicago resident that visit Milwaukee, the incredible Wisconsin State Fair, the world-famous art museum, the upcoming USA Triathlon and Black Arts Fest, and where people like to stay when they visit.

