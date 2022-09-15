Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer (we have a little summer left!) and fall? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we take a quick trip north to visit Milwaukee as John chats with Peggy Williams Smith, President and CEO, Visit Milwaukee. Peggy tells John about the amount of parks in Milwaukee if you want to leaf peep this fall, the Oktoberfest at Bavarian Bierhaus, the incredible restaurants helmed by James Beard winners that are in Milwaukee, why America’s Black Holocaust Museum is a must-see, and the upcoming Fromm Petfest! Also, don’t forget the Blackhawks play the Wild in a preseason game on October 2nd at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. And together with Visit Milwaukee we are giving WGN listeners the chance to win tickets to the sold out game in Milwaukee plus an overnight stay at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. To enter, visit the contest page at WGNRadio.com.

