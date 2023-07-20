It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, John is joined by Jonathan Jones, marketing manager of Visit Lake County! Jonathan tells us what we should know about Lake County, activities to do like visit casinos, distilleries and Six Flags, where to stay when you visit, places to eat and drink, and summer events and activities.

