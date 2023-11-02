It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area this holiday season? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your trip! Today, John is joined by Sherry Matlock, Manager, Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau! Sherry talks about the proximity of Kokomo to Chicago, the rich automotive and manufacturing heritage in Kokomo, why you should take a factory tour at Kokomo Opalescent Glass company, what you should see if you plan to visit for the holidays including Christmas at the Seiberling, the unique shops in downtown Kokomo, and where you can eat, drink, and stay when you visit.

Click here to win a holiday getaway in Kokomo!