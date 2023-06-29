It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, join is joined in-studio by Nicole Gavin, Executive Director of the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Meegan Massey, Marketing Coordinator at the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau! Nicole and Meegan tell us where Kankakee County is located, what towns make up Kankakee County, the outdoor activities that are available in the area, where you can stay when you visit, where you can eat and drink, the big events coming up this summer, the great golf courses (with small town prices), and why it’s a perfect relaxing getaway destination not too far from Chicago!

