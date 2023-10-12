It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your fall trip! Today, John is joined by Christine Rebout, Executive Director, Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau! Christine tells us how to get to Janesville, Wisconsin from the Chicago area, the big festivals they have coming up, a wonderful play showing at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, what the shopping, dining and drinking scene is like in the area, the great hotels right downtown, and why you shouldn’t miss the Janesville Trail System. Sounds good, doesn’t it? Click here for a chance to win $300 in gift cards to experience some of what Janesville has to offer.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction