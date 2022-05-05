Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Rachel Buchanan, Marketing & Development Manager for Experience Jackson, about the wonderful sights and sounds of Jackson, Michigan. Rachel talks about how far Jackson is from Chicago, their location in south central Michigan, the amount of lakes sprinkled throughout the county, the variety of museums in the area, the terrific festivals including the Hot Air Jubilee, Civil War Muster, and Gus Macker Tournament, what you can eat and drink when you are in town, and where you can stay when you visit. Just go!

And through May 15, 2022 at 11:59pm CT you can enter to win a Race Weekend Getaway in Jackson!