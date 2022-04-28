Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Tom Crisci, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park, joins to tell us all about Indiana Beach. Tom talks about how far Indiana Beach is located from Chicago, what you can do when you visit, a new ride that will be featured this summer at the amusement park, the lodging that is available when you visit, and their second annual Hops and Coaster Drops event happening later in the season.

