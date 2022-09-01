Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer (we have a few weeks left!)? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head to the great state of Ohio as John chats with Karen Raymore, Executive Director, Hocking Hills Tourism Association, about visiting beautiful Hocking Hills! Karen talks about where you can find Hocking Hills in Ohio, the spectacular landscape you’ll find in Hocking Hills, what you do and where you stay when you visit Hocking Hills, the numerous activities that people do when they come to Hocking Hills, why fall is a great time to make a trip, how long it takes to drive to Hocking Hills from the Chicago area (flights also available from Midway), and what makes the area so unique.

